PARIS May 17 Carrefour (CARR.PA), the world's No. 2 retailer, confirmed its goal to grow sales and operating profit this year and said it was still preparing for a future listing of its property business.

Carrefour is holding an investor day on Tuesday during which it will present the proposed spin-off of its DIA hard discount business and give details about the performance of its real estate unit.

"The very encouraging results we are seeing from Carrefour Planet, our new hypermarket concept, and the continued execution of our transformation plan, underpin our confidence that we are on track to achieve our goals," Chief Executive Lars Olofsson said in a statement.

Europe's top retailer, which was undermined by two profit warnings last year, recently shelved the partial listing of its Carrefour Property unit.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)

