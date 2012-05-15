PARIS May 15 French video games publisher Ubisoft Entertainment said it returned to a full-year profit as online sales rose.

Net income for the fiscal year ended March 31 was 37.3 million euros, after a 52.1 million euro loss a year earlier, Ubisoft said in a statement on Tuesday.

Revenue rose 2.2 percent to 1.06 billion euros, boosted by a strong performance in online and digital sales, the company said.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Erica Billingham)