European shares end the week higher on positive earnings and U.S. jobs growth
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
PARIS May 15 French video games publisher Ubisoft Entertainment said it returned to a full-year profit as online sales rose.
Net income for the fiscal year ended March 31 was 37.3 million euros, after a 52.1 million euro loss a year earlier, Ubisoft said in a statement on Tuesday.
Revenue rose 2.2 percent to 1.06 billion euros, boosted by a strong performance in online and digital sales, the company said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday as the business community is increasingly split over how to respond to his policies, especially a travel ban announced last week.
MILAN, Feb 3 Italian luxury fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo plans to grow revenue at twice the market rate from 2017-2020, backed by a drive to improve performance at existing stores and updates to its product ranges, it said on Friday.