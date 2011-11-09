BRUSSELS Nov 9 Belgium-based insurance group Ageas swung to a third-quarter loss as it reduced the value of its Greek bond holdings following a second bailout of Greece.

Ageas, which operates as AG Insurance in Belgium and sells insurance for the supermarket group Tesco in Britain, lost 319.6 million euros ($441.3 million) in its insurance operations in the third quarter.

That was wider than a loss of 279 million euros expected on average by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

Ageas dropped its outlook last month after cutting the value of its Greek bond holdings by 57 percent, citing turmoil in financial markets. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)