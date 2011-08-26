By Frank Siebelt
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Aug 26 Recent financial market
turbulence has dealt a serious setback to plans to list German
specialist metals and ceramics company H.C. Starck this year,
three people close to the situation said on Friday.
"A listing this year is becoming increasingly unlikely," one
of the people familiar with the process told Reuters. A sale of
the business remains an alternative, a second person said.
Sources with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters in May
that H.C. Starck, which is owned by private equity groups Advent
and The Carlyle Group , was mulling an initial public
offering for autumn.
Advent and Carlyle bought the maker of refractory metals and
advanced ceramics for 1.2 billion euros ($1,7 billion) from
Bayer (BAYGn.DE) in 2007.
Advent, Carlyle and H.C. Starck declined to comment.
($1 = 0.697 Euros)
(Reporting By Kathrin Jones, Alexander Huebner, Philipp
Halstrick; writing by Edward Taylor)