ZURICH Aug 26 The Swiss National Bank denied on Friday that it had sent letters to Swiss banks asking them to impose charges on franc deposits in a new bid to weaken the currency.

A spokesman denied the rumours, which helped contribute to the franc falling 2 percent against the dollar and euro.

To try to counter a jump in the safe-haven franc to record highs against the dollar and euro in recent weeks, the SNB has slashed interest rates to zero and is flooding the market with francs.

It has threatened more action to counter what it says is a "massively overvalued" franc, prompting speculation it might be prepared to resume currency interventions or impose negative interest rates.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)

