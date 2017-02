PARIS Feb 16 French utility EDF will make a joint bid with a Chinese partner when South Africa launches a tender to build several nuclear reactors, expected in the first half of this year, an executive told reporters on the sidelines of EDF's earnings.

"We will be in partnership with the Chinese for EPR reactors ... for construction and financing," said Herve Machenaud in charge of production and engineering. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli, Editing by Caroline Jacobs)