ZURICH Feb 17 The supervisory council of the Swiss National Bank has drawn up a list of possible candidates to fill the vacancy on the governing board left by Philipp Hildebrand and expects to present the government with its recommendation in April, it said on Friday.

Philipp Hildebrand stepped down as chairman last month after an uproar over a controversial currency trade made by his wife, and the SNB is being headed by interim chief Thomas Jordan.

"The bank council expects to submit the name of its candidate for the position to the federal council in April," the SNB said in a statement.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

