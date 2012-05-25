OSLO May 25 Oil tanker firm Frontline,
a bellwether for the sector, reported first-quarter net profit
slightly above expectations on Friday and said the market was
recovering quicker than it had anticipated.
Frontline, which went through a painful restructuring at the
close of 2011 to save it from bankruptcy, said its quarterly net
profit was $7.2 million, above forecasts for $1 million and
improving from a $343.7 million loss in the fourth quarter.
"The development in the first quarter and so far in the
second quarter has been stronger than the Board anticipated at
the beginning of the year," the firm said.
"Based on results achieved so far in the quarter and the
current outlook the Board expects the operating result in the
second quarter to be better than in the first quarter."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)