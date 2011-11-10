MILAN Nov 10 Italian mutual bank Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI said on Thursday it has no need of wholesale funding till September 2012.

"Wholesale funding carried out in the first nine months of 2011 has covered all maturities foreseen to September 2012," it said in a statement.

Pop milano, which has launched a capital increase of 800 million euros, said its overall liquidity position was well balanced and positive on a three-month scale.

The core Tier 1 ratio stood at 6.0 percent at the end of September, it said.

It said its net profit in the first nine months fell 56.6 percent on the same period last year to 46.9 million euros.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

(Milan Newsroom +390266129507)more info click on [IT-LEN-E]

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.