FRANKFURT May 10 KarstadtQuelle's KARG.DE first quarter core loss widened as the German retail and tourism conglomerate's mail-order and tourism units' performance suffered in the first three months of the year.

KarstadtQuelle said on Thursday its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first quarter were a loss of 125.9 million euros ($170.4 million).

Overall sales fell 1.9 percent to 2.531 billion euros.

The company's Primondo mail-order unit saw its EBITDA loss widen to 31.9 million euros from an year-ago loss of 1.8 million. Its Thomas Cook division's EBITDA loss also widened to 67.6 million euros from 38.8 million euros in the year-ago quarter.

((Reporting by Rajiv Sekhri, Frankfurt Newsroom, Reuters Messaging rm:/rajiv.sekhri.reuters.com@reuters.net +49 69 7565 1244, rajiv.sekhri@reuters.com))

($1=.7387 Euro) Keywords: KARSTADT Q1/

(C) Reuters 2007. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.nWEA2685