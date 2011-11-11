MADRID Nov 11 Grifols, the
world's third largest blood products maker, said proforma net
profit including contribution from new partner Talecris fell
16.7 percent in the nine months to September to 195 million
euros ($264.945).
The Barcelona-based drug company, which completed its $4
billion purchase of U.S. peer Talecris in June, said the bottom
line was hit by financial costs from the acquisition.
Proforma revenues benefitted from the merger, however,
rising 4.2 percent to 1.71 billion euros in the nine-months
period.
Proforma earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation was flat at 470 million euros.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Judy MacInnes)