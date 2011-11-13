DUBAI Nov 13 Emirates EMIRA.UL, which unveiled a massive $18 billion order for 50 Boeing (BA.N) 777 aircraft on Sunday, also inked a $6 billion contract for General Electric's (GE.N) 90-115B engines, according to a statement.

((Dubai Newsroom, +971 4 391 8301, dubai.newsroom@reuters.com))

((For more information, click on [GFN]))

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.