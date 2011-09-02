* Sees 2011 sales up 7-8 pct

* Strong demand expected in fiber optics, infrared

* In preliminary talks with acquisition targets in the U.S.

By Matthias Blamont

PARIS, Sept 2 French electronics specialist Egide (EGID.PA) is lowering its 2011 sales outlook as a result of slower defence spending in the United States coupled with a softer delivery pace requested by telecom clients worldwide.

The maker of protective packages for many types of electronic or photonic chips used in planes, rockets, cars and telecom infrastructure now expects full-year sales to rise by 7 to 8 percent compared with a previous goal of more than 10 percent, its chief executive told Reuters.

Egide posted sales of 24.7 million euros ($35.44 million) last year, up 17 percent. A quarter of revenue came from the U.S., where Egide mostly sells products to the military.

"In the telecom business, operators have cold feet," Egide Chief Executive Philippe Bregi said in an interview on Friday. "They make a lot of announcements but don't invest that much."

Egide still expects to break even at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, however, and Bregi expressed confidence for 2012 despite the current level of the euro against the dollar.

"The bases of our businesses are sound, and we are only at the beginning of the high-speed broadband growth cycle given the investments that will be needed in fiber optics," Bregi said.

"And even if defence budgets traditionally shrink during election years, we are witnessing strong demand for security products, especially in the field of infrared technologies," he added. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For fundamental data on company

here

For Take-a-Look on Euronext small- and mid-cap interviews

[ID:nSMCAPSFR] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Founded in 1986, Egide initially sold its protective packages -- often barely a few centimetres in length -- to the French defence industry before expanding into telecoms and other manufacturing sectors. It mainly competes with Japanese group Kyocera (6971.T).

The company was severely hit by the explosion of the internet bubble in 2001 and the recession in 2009, when it posted a loss before swinging back to a symbolic net profit last year.

The telecom sector, where Egide serves clients such as JDS Uniphase JDSU.O of the U.S., accounted for 24 percent of Egide's first-half sales, while defence and space activities generated 48 percent of revenue.

Egide is still considering the possibility of investing in a second plant in the U.S. to seize a larger part of the market and is also in preliminary discussions with potential acquisition targets for which the company could spend up to 5 million euros, Bregi said.

Egide UK, a subsidiary that produces ceramic and metal injection moulding devices for the medical sector should be divested next year.

Shares in the company have more than doubled so far this year, after a 37 percent slide in 2010, giving the group a market value of around 19 million euros.

($1=.6969 Euro)

(Editing by Lionel Laurent and James Regan)

((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054; Reuters Messaging: matthias.blamont.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EGIDE/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.