FRANKFURT Feb 22 The European Commission may ban Commerzbank from making takeovers for another year or two in return for allowing the German bank to keep its Eurohyp division, a person close to the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank had indications that the EU may ask it to abstain from acquisitions for that period, the source said. "The ban on acquisitions was set to run out in April, now it looks like it will be prolonged by another 1-2 years," he said.

He added he was not aware of any additional harsh measures to be imposed by the competition watchdog. Commerzbank and the Brussels-based European Commission declined to comment.

In return for allowing an 18-billion-euro ($23.83 billion)bailout in the financial crisis the European Commission asked Germany's second biggest bank to sell Eurohypo by 2014. But Commerzbank has given up the hope of finding a buyer for the unit.

The lender now plans to wind down Eurohypo as quickly as possible in a bid to lift its share price and free up capital as regulators demand a thicker cushion to shield taxpayers, sources close to the bank had said earlier this month.

According to this plan, some of Eurohypo's assets will be integrated into Commerzbank and the rest transferred to Commerzbank's internal bad bank, the Portfolio Restructuring Unit (PRU). Only a tenth of the original loan book will remain.

The plan hinges on concessions the EU may ask for in return for agreeing a waiver of the original order to sell.

Commerzbank has already written down Eurohypo, which was valued at 8 billion euros in 2007, to less than 2 billion euros, three sources said.

While Eurohypo is not yet part of Commerzbank's plans to meet the requirements Europe's banking regulator on lenders' capital cushions, a move to wind it down could help Commerzbank do so, as the bank would need to underpin Eurohypo's assets with less capital if integrated into Commerzbank.

Of the 5.3 billion euro capital hole that EBA had spotted, only 1.8 billions remains to be filled, a company source said.

Among other Commerzbank will buy back more hybrid bonds, he added.

In December, the bank already said that is was buying hybrid capital instruments from investors with an aggregate principal amount of 1.27 billion euros and said such transactions resulted in an increase of the bank's core Tier 1 capital of more than 700 million euros. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting By Arno Schuetze, writing by Peter Dinkloh)