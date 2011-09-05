MILAN, Sept 5 Shares in Italy's largest bank UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) and its biggest retail lender Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) both closed down around 7 percent on Monday, depressed by euro zone sovereign debt worries and a slowing economy.

UniCredit shares closed provisionally down 7.3 percent and Intesa Sanpaolo shares were down 6.9 percent.

The FTSE MIB .FTMIB blue chip index closed down 4.83 percent after falling as much as 5 percent.

