PARIS Nov 16 Telecoms and entertainment
group Vivendi said on Wednesday it had yet to see an
impact from the current economic gloom on its business as it
posted higher 9-months profits, driven by fast-growing demand in
Brazil and in its video games business.
Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy told Le Figaro newspaper
that plans to buy the 20 percent stake held by media group
Lagardere in pay-TV unit Canal Plus were no longer on
Vivendi's agenda.
Vivendi posted a 13.8 percent rise in nine-months adjusted
net profit to 2.5 billion euros while revenue rose 0.8 percent
to 21 billion euros, figures released with the Figaro interview
showed.
A Thomson Reuters poll of 7 analysts eyed adjusted net
profit of 2.395 billion euros and revenue of 21.023 billion
euros.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)