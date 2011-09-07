ZURICH, Sept 7 The Swiss government on Wednesday said it supported the Swiss National Bank's decision to set a target cap the franc's rise against the euro to shield the economy from a recession.

The government also said it would take regulatory steps -- including improving the SNB's access to bank information -- to prevent an overheating of the Swiss real estate market due to ultra-low interest rates.

"The Swiss government welcomes that the Swiss National Bank took monetary policy measures," it said in a statement. "It reinforces its intent to look into steps in the macroprudential area."

The SNB on Tuesday said it would enforce a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro by buying other currencies in unlimited quantities to stave off the risk of recession. [ID:nL5E7K61FL]

(By Catherine Bosley)

