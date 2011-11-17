Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
AMSTERDAM Nov 17 Royal BAM Group , the largest construction group in the Netherlands, has been in touch with various potential buyers for its consulting and engineering unit Tebodin over the past year, the chief executive said on Thursday.
Nico de Vries told reporters BAM was not currently in discussions with any parties over the sale of Tebodin, but said he was confident it would fetch a "fair" price given the level of interest. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.