AMSTERDAM Nov 17 Royal BAM Group , the largest construction group in the Netherlands, has been in touch with various potential buyers for its consulting and engineering unit Tebodin over the past year, the chief executive said on Thursday.

Nico de Vries told reporters BAM was not currently in discussions with any parties over the sale of Tebodin, but said he was confident it would fetch a "fair" price given the level of interest. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)