OSLO, June 8 Fred. Olsen Energy ASA

* Dolphin Drilling Ltd., a Fred. Olsen subsidiary, entered into a three-year contract with BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd. for use of the semi-submersible drilling rig Byford Dolphin for operations in the UK North Sea.

* The estimated contract value is $378 million

* Option exists for a contract extension of a three year period

* The unit will undertake an early class renewal survey early 2014, including installment of a new BOP.

* The investment in a new five ram BOP, including commissioning and new control system, is estimated to $40 million