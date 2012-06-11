OSLO, June 11 Norwegian oil group DNO International has discovered oil in a drilling operation at its Peshkabir field in Iraq, the company said on Monday.

"The latest results from testing of the Peshkabir-1 well in the Kurdistan region of Iraq confirms the presence of movable oil in the Jurassic interval. Testing is ongoing to acquire additional data," DNO said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)