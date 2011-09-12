PARIS, Sept 12 French bank Societe Generale said it would free up 4 billion euros of capital by 2013 by selling assets, improving its core Tier 1 ratio by 100 basis points.

In a statement on Monday, the bank also said it had already sold 3.5 billion in assets in the third quarter to date as part of a broader effort to alleviate ongoing concerns over its funding and liquidity.

Societe Generale and other French banks have seen a major sell-off of their shares in recent weeks as overeign debt turmoil has crushed European banks' valuations since the start of the summer and pushed up their cost of borrowing, especially from U.S. dollar money markets.

French banks, seen as particularly reliant on short-term funding, have been among the hardest hit. Societe Generale shares are down 57 percent since the end of June and are flirting with levels not seen since March 2009, when Europe was in recession.

"Societe Generale's exposure to GIIPS sovereign debt is low and very manageable in any final scenario," said CEO Frederic Oudea in a statement. "The Group's businesses are profitable, its liquidity situation is very much satisfactory and so are its shareholder equity and solvency levels. Based on its strengths and with the conviction that a new environment has started to emerge after the summer of 2011, the Group has decided to accelerate and to adapt the execution of its strategic plan. It will therefore be able to meet the new regulatory requirements with a Basel 3 Core Tier 1 well above 9% by the end of 2013 with no capital increase." (Reporting By Leila Abboud)