PARIS, Sept 12 French bank Societe Generale
said it would free up 4 billion euros of capital by
2013 by selling assets, improving its core Tier 1 ratio by 100
basis points.
In a statement on Monday, the bank also said it had already
sold 3.5 billion in assets in the third quarter to date as part
of a broader effort to alleviate ongoing concerns over its
funding and liquidity.
Societe Generale and other French banks have seen a major
sell-off of their shares in recent weeks as overeign debt
turmoil has crushed European banks' valuations since the start
of the summer and pushed up their cost of borrowing, especially
from U.S. dollar money markets.
French banks, seen as particularly reliant on short-term
funding, have been among the hardest hit. Societe Generale
shares are down 57 percent since the end of June and are
flirting with levels not seen since March 2009, when Europe was
in recession.
"Societe Generale's exposure to GIIPS sovereign debt is low
and very manageable in any final scenario," said CEO Frederic
Oudea in a statement. "The Group's businesses are profitable,
its liquidity situation is very much satisfactory and so are its
shareholder equity and solvency levels. Based on its strengths
and with the conviction that a new environment has started to
emerge after the summer of 2011, the Group has decided to
accelerate and to adapt the execution of its strategic plan. It
will therefore be able to meet the new regulatory requirements
with a Basel 3 Core Tier 1 well above 9% by the end of 2013 with
no capital increase."
(Reporting By Leila Abboud)