JOHANNESBURG Feb 29 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J) said on Wednesday that it would restart production at its Rustenburg mine, the world's biggest platinum mine, on March 5, ending a six-week shutdown.

The world's second largest platinum producer said it had rehired 13,500 of 17,200 sacked workers at the mine, effectively ending more a month of strikes.

((Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, +27 11 775 3155))

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.