AMSTERDAM Dec 5 Swedish Automobile and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co. Ltd are in talks with a bank in China about an equity interest in Swan, Swedish Automobile said on Monday.
Swedish Automobile didn't name the Chinese bank. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.