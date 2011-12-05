BRUSSELS Dec 5 Franco-Belgian financial services group Dexia (DEXI.BR) said on Monday it had secured temporary guarantees from Belgium, France and Luxembourg to cover its financing, which dried up before its second state bailout was agreed in October.

Dexia said in a statement that a temporary draft agreement had been submitted to its board of directors and to the European Commission, which will need to determine whether the rescue complies with state aid rules.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

