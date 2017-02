PARIS Dec 6 European planemaker Airbus said it won 1,521 orders for its aircraft in the first 11 months of the year

Net orders, excluding 143 cancellations so far this year, reached 1,378, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Airbus added that it had delivered 477 planes in the first 11 months of the year, including 22 A380 superjumbo aircraft. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)