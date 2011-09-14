PARIS, Sept 14 Louis Vuitton, the star brand within the world's biggest luxury group LVMH , on Wednesday named Jordi Constans, a former Danone executive, as the new chief executive of the French leather goods maker as of 2013.

Yves Carcelle, chief executive of Louis Vuitton since 1990, will become chairman of the brand's foundation and remain on the executive board of LVMH. He will be in charge of strategic missions for Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive of LVMH.

Louis Vuitton, which generates nearly 6 billion euros ($8,202,884,681.113)in annual revenues and contributes more than half of LVMH's operating profits, said 2012 would be a transition year during which Constans would work alongside Carcelle to learn about the brand and the job.

($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Astrid Wendlandt)