PARIS, Sept 14 Areva's new chief executive said in a newspaper interview that the French nuclear operator was working on a new strategy plan to address slower-than-expected growth in nuclear business in the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster.

The plan, which will assess order and revenue trends and may also entail limited asset sales will be submitted to the supervisory bord of Areva in early December, Luc Oursel told French daily Les Echos in an interview.

Reuters obtained an early copy of the interview due to be published in Les Echos' Thursday edition. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)