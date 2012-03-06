* CEO sees 75 pct of sales from digital business by 2013-14

* Says has not started refinancing last slice of debt

* Says does not intend to sell printed directories business

* Says considering options for phone enquiry service

PARIS, March 6 Debt-laden French directories group Pages Jaunes PAJ.PA expects to return to growth in the next two years by focusing on expanding its internet business as demand for its printed products declines, its chief executive told Reuters.

The company plans to generate three-quarters of revenue from its digital business by 2013 or 2014, guaranteeing growth, Jean-Pierre Remy said in an interview on Tuesday.

"It would be extremely disappointing if we had not recovered the path to growth in sales and profitability by 2013-14," he said. "My top goal is sales growth. Today, we are not very far from that situation."

Famous for its printed directories, Pages Jaunes has shifted its strategy towards the internet in recent years after it struggled with a decline in its core business, high levels of debt and deserting investors.

Shares in Pages Jaunes, which derives 90 percent of its sales form France, have fallen more than 60 percent in the last year to around 2.5 euros, valuing the company at 707 million euros ($935.5 million).

Mediannuaire, a holding company controlled by Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and KKR (KKR.N), bought a 54.7 percent stake in the company in a leveraged buy-out in 2006.

Pages Jaunes refinanced 70 percent of its almost 2 billion euros of net debt in the first half of last year, but investors' main concern is the remaining slice of 638 million maturing in November 2013, the CEO said.

All options are being considered and a decision is due before the end of the year, although Pages Jaunes is first waiting to hear Mediannuaire's views, Remy said.

Pages Jaunes decided last month to scrap its dividend to conserve cash after 2011 revenue fell 2.1 percent. Remy said the move was a one-off, adding that Mediannuaire needed the payouts to shareholders to reduce its own debt. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Sales of Pages Jaunes' printed directories fell 11 percent last year and have been in decline for several years.

Internet sales grew 7 percent, however, to become the company's top income source, representing 52 percent of the total, a trend driven by an acceleration of the global shift towards the internet during the financial crisis.

While Pages Jaunes still sees a future for printed directories, it intends to become a leader in "local digital communication", Remy said, by providing local information to fixed and mobile internet users.

Pages Jaunes, which owns map website Mappy.com, is one of France's most used applications on iPhones and iPads, said Remy, who wants to expand in web searching and site hosting.

"We have become an internet company, and an internet company has no choice but to invest in its development," Remy said.

The company could continue to make small acquisitions in the internet sector this year, though the company's financial firepower was limited, Remy said.

The company is also considering selling or merging its phone enquiry service, he added.

($1 = 0.7557 euros)

