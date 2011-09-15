BRESCIA, Italy, Sept 15 Italian Industry Minister Paolo Romani will meet the head of EDF (EDF.PA) Henri Proglio on Sept. 23 as part of talks over the reorganisation of Italian power producer Edison SpA EDN.MI, sources close to the situation said on Friday.

EDF is bidding to control Italy's second-biggest power generator Edison, in which it has joint control with Italian investors led by utility A2A (A2.MI).

Romani met Proglio last week to discuss a reorganisation of ownership of Edisonbut the definition of a deal between the Italian partners and EDF was postponed until the end of October.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)more info click on [IT-LEN-E]

