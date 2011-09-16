FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of The International Monetary Fund said the options for a sustainable economic recovery are narrowing.

"I believe there is a way to achieve a sustainable recovery, although this path is narrower than before, and is narrowing further still," she wrote in an opinion piece for German daily Handelsblatt.

Without decisive action there is a real risk that the large economies "will stumble rather than move forward."

Too many uncertainties remain about states, European banks and private households in the U.S., Lagarde said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)