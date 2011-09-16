PARIS, Sept 16 Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said it plans to order 50 long-haul jetliners from Airbus and Boeing in a deal worth around $12 billion at list prices as it renews its fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft.

The deal for 25 Airbus A350-900s and 25 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, which has not yet been finalised with the aircraft manufacturers, also includes options for 60 additional aircraft, the carrier said in a statement on Friday.

Rolls-Royce provides Trent XWB engines for the Airbus A350s. The carrier will choose engines for the Boeing planes later, it said.

"The acquisitions are scaled to a size that can be financed through cash flow generated from Group operations," Air France-KLM said after its board of directors approved the order at a meeting on Thursday.

"Following this approval, memoranda of understanding will be signed with Airbus, Boeing and Rolls Royce and the finalized contracts are expected before the end of the year." (Reporting by James Regan)