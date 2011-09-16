FRANKFURT, Sept 16 A Greek debt rollover is now likely given that almost three quarters of Greece's private sector creditors have signalled they will participate in the rescue plan, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Greece had aimed to get 90 percent participation in the private sector initiative to agree to take a 21 percent haircut under a voluntary debt exchange for about 150 billion euros ($207 billion) of Greek government debt. ($1 = 0.722 Euros) (Reporting By Philipp Halstrick and Illona Wissenbach; writing by Edward Taylor)