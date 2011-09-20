MILAN, Sept 20 Shares in Italian banking heavyweights UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) turned positive after falling in early trade on Tuesday on the back of Standard & Poor's downgrade of Italy's ratings.

Traders said banking shares, which have fallen heavily since a sell-off in Italian assets started in early July, had already priced in a downgrade of the country's ratings.

"We consider the market levels are already very low. The market has touched a bottom... The (S&P) cut was relatively small and just further confirmation of the general situation," said Giulio Battisti, fund manager at Horatius.

UniCredit was up 2.8 percent at 0.7300 euros after earlier falling more than 2 percent. Intesa was up 3.8 percent.

