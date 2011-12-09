Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
COPENHAGEN Dec 9 Norwegian oil company Det norske oljeselskap ASA has awarded a three-year contract worth about $413 million to Maersk Drilling, a unit of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, for work at the Draupne field, the companies said on Friday.
The rig is an ultra harsh environment jack-up rig, the XL Enhanced 2, now under construction in Singapore, the companies said.
The contract includes options for extensions up to a total of seven years, Maersk Drilling said.
"Commencement is scheduled for fourth quarter 2014 following delivery of the rig in Singapore and mobilization to the North Sea," Maersk Drilling said.
Det norske is operator for Draupne with a 35 percent stake. Statoil HAS 50 percent, and Bayerngas Norway 15 percent. (Reporting by John Acher)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.