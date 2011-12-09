COPENHAGEN Dec 9 Norwegian oil company Det norske oljeselskap ASA has awarded a three-year contract worth about $413 million to Maersk Drilling, a unit of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, for work at the Draupne field, the companies said on Friday.

The rig is an ultra harsh environment jack-up rig, the XL Enhanced 2, now under construction in Singapore, the companies said.

The contract includes options for extensions up to a total of seven years, Maersk Drilling said.

"Commencement is scheduled for fourth quarter 2014 following delivery of the rig in Singapore and mobilization to the North Sea," Maersk Drilling said.

Det norske is operator for Draupne with a 35 percent stake. Statoil HAS 50 percent, and Bayerngas Norway 15 percent. (Reporting by John Acher)