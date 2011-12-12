UPDATE 1-MEG Energy posts smaller-than-expected loss on lower costs
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
OSLO Dec 12 Norwegian oil firm DNO said shareholder Petrolia, a company controlled by its former chairman, has filed an injunction in a Norwegian court seeking to block its takeover of RAK Petroleum.
DNO shareholders approved the deal with Dubai-based firm RAK Petroleum on Nov. 1 after RAK made several concessions to opponents of the deal who had feared a too-powerful RAK in the merged firm and dilution of DNO shares.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LOCAL AUTHORITY OFFICIAL CONFIRMS NO NUCLEAR RISK FROM FLAMANVILLE EXPLOSION
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.