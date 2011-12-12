OSLO Dec 12 Norwegian oil firm DNO said shareholder Petrolia, a company controlled by its former chairman, has filed an injunction in a Norwegian court seeking to block its takeover of RAK Petroleum.

DNO shareholders approved the deal with Dubai-based firm RAK Petroleum on Nov. 1 after RAK made several concessions to opponents of the deal who had feared a too-powerful RAK in the merged firm and dilution of DNO shares.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)