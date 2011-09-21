PARIS, Sept 21 BNP Paribas is seeing loan growth and is operating without problems aside from the steep slide in the French bank's stock price, its chief executive said in an interview with French business daily Les Echos.

Baudouin Prot, who is expected to retire as CEO later this year, also insisted that concern about an Italian sovereign debt default was unfounded and that the bank was fully equipped to handle a Greek sovereign debt default, should it happen.

Prot also reiterated that France's largest bank by market value would be able to comply with Basel III regulatory requirements by setting aside profits and cutting its balance sheet rather than by raising capital. (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Matthias Blamont)