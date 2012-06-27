Cenovus Energy swings to profit as production rises
Feb 16 Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy Inc swung to a quarterly profit, as production rose and costs fell.
COPENHAGEN, June 27 Maersk Oil, the petroleum arm of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , will drill an exploration well in the Maja licence area in the Danish sector of the North Sea, the company said on Wednesday.
"The well will target a High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) prospect in the licence and will be drilled within the next two years after substantial preparatory work is completed," Maersk Oil said in a statement.
It said HPHT wells in the Danish North Sea typically cost around $100 million.
Maersk Oil holds a 42.62 percent stake in the licence with Denmark's DONG Energy having 27.32 percent, Norwegian energy firm Noreco 16.39 percent and Danoil 13.66 percent, Maersk Oil said.
(Reporting by John Acher)
Feb 16 Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy Inc swung to a quarterly profit, as production rose and costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among mining firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.
LONDON, Feb 16 World stocks hit an all time high on Thursday as the latest round of robust global data matched hopes that major economies like the United States will soon be serving up large helpings of fiscal stimulus.