PARIS, Sept 22 Starbucks Corp. is planning a broad renewal of its stores in the United States, and also an expansion in key overseas markets of Europe and Russia, Chief Executive Howard Schultz said in an interview.

"We have decided to grow our business in Western Europe but will do so with discipline and be very mindful of ongoing economic issues," he told Reuters. "We are significantly under-stored in many markets, including France and Germany."

In its home market, Starbucks plans to open 200 new stores and remodel another 1700 next year.

The world's biggest coffee chain, which is coming off a years-long restructuring that involved closing poorly performing stores to rekindle growth, in July reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings. (Reporting By Matthias Blamont)