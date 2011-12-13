COPENHAGEN Dec 13 Danish company GN Store Nord said on Tuesday its DPTG unit had initiated enforcement proceedings in the United States against Polish telecom operator TPSA as part of a bid to secure payment of an arbitration award.

GN Store Nord said in a statement that DPTG had filed for attachment of cash flows from U.S. telecom group AT&T to TPSA and that DPTG has now filed for enforcement in six countries beyond Poland.

Going after TPSA's cash in the United States is the latest episode in a long-running dispute between GN's DPTG unit and TPSA over cash flows from a fibre-optic network that DPTG built for France Telecom -controlled TPSA years ago. (Reporting by John Acher)