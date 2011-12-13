BRIEF-Standing Rock Sioux vow to shut Dakota Access down if built
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
COPENHAGEN Dec 13 Danish company GN Store Nord said on Tuesday its DPTG unit had initiated enforcement proceedings in the United States against Polish telecom operator TPSA as part of a bid to secure payment of an arbitration award.
GN Store Nord said in a statement that DPTG had filed for attachment of cash flows from U.S. telecom group AT&T to TPSA and that DPTG has now filed for enforcement in six countries beyond Poland.
Going after TPSA's cash in the United States is the latest episode in a long-running dispute between GN's DPTG unit and TPSA over cash flows from a fibre-optic network that DPTG built for France Telecom -controlled TPSA years ago. (Reporting by John Acher)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
* Elliott Management Corporation - Manages funds that collectively beneficially own greater than 12 percent economic interest in Arconic Inc
OTTAWA, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, though a source familiar with the matter said the amount will be far less than the plane-maker had requested.