FRANKFURT Oct 29 Bayer BAYG.DE said on Monday a study was unable to show that its multiple-sclerosis drug Betaferon 500 mcg was better than Betaferon 250 mcg and rival Teva's TEVA.O Copaxone.

"The overall outcome of the trial did not show a statistically significant superiority of the 500 mcg Betaferon dose compared to the 250 mcg Betaferon dose and Copaxone," Bayer said in a statement.

Bayer also said it would take an impairment charge of 152 million euros ($218 million) in the third quarter.

Bayer shares were indicated 0.9 percent lower before market open.

($1=.6959 Euro)

