COPENHAGEN Dec 14 Danish budget airline Cimber Sterling reported deepening losses for the second quarter of its 2011/12 financial year and downgraded guidance for full-year results after a quarter that it called "highly unsatisfactory."

"The negative trend in performance was due to a lower-than-expected level of activity, and higher costs of fuel and technical maintenance, among other things," Cimber Sterling said in a statement on Wednesday.

Revenue rose 4.8 percent to 572.6 million Danish crowns ($100.78 million) in the second quarter, and operating losses grew to 43.1 million from a loss of 2.2 million in the same quarter a year ago, the airline said.

Cimber Sterling, a small rival to Scandinavian airline SAS and Norwegian Air Shuttle, cut guidance for full-year revenue to 2.0 billion crowns from 2.1 billion and for operating losses to a range of 160-200 million from a loss of 20-60 million due to the weak second quarter. ($1 = 5.6817 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)