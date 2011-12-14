COPENHAGEN Dec 14 Danish budget airline Cimber Sterling unveiled a new strategy on Wednesday to focus on domestic and regional traffic and step up cooperation with Swedish sister airline Skyways.

"Going forward, the airline's future core business will be domestic traffic in Denmark and Sweden as well as regional traffic, first to and from Scandinavia, and in the longer term in all of northern Europe," Cimber Sterling said in a statement.

Cimber Sterling said it would focus on two smaller aircraft types, a turbo-prop and a jet, and phase out its Boeing aircraft over the next several years.

"Instead of the current five types of aircraft in Cimber Sterling and Skyways, we will have only two smaller aircraft types," said Cimber, which is a small rival to Scandinavian carrier SAS and Norwegian Air Shuttle.

The new strategy came alongside a report of deepening losses for the second quarter of the company's 2011/12 financial year and a downgrade of guidance for full-year results. (Reporting by John Acher)