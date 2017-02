PARIS, Sept 26 AXA , Europe's second-largest insurer, said it had finalised the sale of its Canadian operations, generating an exceptional capital gain of 900 million euros ($1.2 billion).

The insurer in May announced its plan to sell its Canadian business to Intact Financial Corp for $2.7 billion in cash as part of its effort to exit mature markets and expand in higher-growth emerging countries. ($1 = 0.740 Euros)