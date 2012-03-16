Hong Kong stocks rise on US surge, higher Shanghai inflows; China dips
* Investors unfazed as China home price growth cools for 4th month
* Investors unfazed as China home price growth cools for 4th month
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysian police identified a senior official in the North Korean embassy on Wednesday as a suspect in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, and said another was linked to the North Korean airline.
Feb 22 The Australian stock market was steady on Wednesday, with gains dented by slips in Commonwealth Bank of Australia and BHP Billiton.