FRANKFURT Nov 1 Volkswagen's (VOWG.DE) Audi brand reported a 15.4 percent rise in U.S. vehicle sales to 7,421 units for October, the luxury carmaker said on Thursday.

It said in a statement that several key markets recorded significant increases of between 20-24 percent, including New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

In the ten months through October, Audi sold 75,900 vehicles

-- a gain of 10 percent. -- a gain of 10 percent.

((Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; E-mail: christiaan.hetzner@reuters.com; +49 69 7565 1249)) Keywords: AUDI SALES/

(C) Reuters 2007. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.nWEA5864