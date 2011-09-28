* Declines to confirm 10 bln eur investment plan in Germany

* Says to reveal more capex efficient plans

* Says company has Plan B if T-Mobile/AT&T merger falls through

By Leila Abboud and Marie Mawad

PARIS, Sept 28 German telecoms group Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) is reconsidering its 10 billion euros ($13 billion) investment pledge in Germany and will announce new plans, its Chief Technology Officer told Reuters.

"We are now to reveal our plans to be much more capex efficient. It's a mix of price reductions from the vendors, better engineering in terms of network architecture and being more selective on our investments," Olivier Baujard said on Wednesday.

He declined to confirm the company's previous target to invest 10 billion euros in German infrastructure in 2010-2012 and said: "We are judged by the market on our capacity to generate cash flow that will serve to pay dividend."

"We are fighting against a decline of the top line, so something has to change. Either we can reverse it, but in the short term given the (economic) context it is a very unlikely possibility, or we have to shrink the costs," Baujard said.

Asked about whether he believed Deutsche Telekom's sale of its U.S. business T-Mobile USA to AT&T (T.N) would be closed, Baujard said that "we believe that the T-Mobile US deal will go through."

However, he also said that any rational company had a Plan B and that Deutsche Telekom had other opportunities for its U.S. operations should the U.S. Department of Justice succeed in terminating the deal.

Deutsche Telekom agreed to sell its U.S. unit to AT&T for $39 billion in March and has called the $6 billion break up fee it would receive should the deal fail its Plan B.

($1 = 0.735 Euros)

(Writing By Nicola Leske; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

