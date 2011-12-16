AMSTERDAM Dec 16 Dutch online broker
Binckbank started a 28 million euros ($36.39 million)
share buyback on Friday, which will be stopped should any
acquisition opportunities arise, Chief Financial Officer Evert
Kooistra said.
Speaking to reporters after the firm announced the new
buyback on Friday, Kooistra said Binckbank maintains it will
return capital to its shareholders should the bank's solvency
ratio rise above 20 percent.
He said as long as the solvency ratio remains above 20
percent, Binckbank, which operates in the Netherlands, Belgium
and France, will continue to buy back around 1.5 million euros
in shares per month up to 28 million euros.
BinckBank's solvency ratio has risen continuously over the
last two years, reaching above 22 percent at the end of October.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)