AMSTERDAM Dec 16 Dutch online broker Binckbank started a 28 million euros ($36.39 million) share buyback on Friday, which will be stopped should any acquisition opportunities arise, Chief Financial Officer Evert Kooistra said.

Speaking to reporters after the firm announced the new buyback on Friday, Kooistra said Binckbank maintains it will return capital to its shareholders should the bank's solvency ratio rise above 20 percent.

He said as long as the solvency ratio remains above 20 percent, Binckbank, which operates in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, will continue to buy back around 1.5 million euros in shares per month up to 28 million euros.

BinckBank's solvency ratio has risen continuously over the last two years, reaching above 22 percent at the end of October. ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)