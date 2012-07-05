FRANKFURT Aug 12 Italy's Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) has held informal talks with Sal. Oppenheim about buying parts of its investment bank, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

Luxembourg-based Sal. Oppenheim aims to split off its investment banking business to focus solely on managing assets for wealthy clients if rival Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) takes a stake in Sal. Oppenheim as planned, sources familiar with the bank have said earlier.

"There have been informal contacts," one person familiar with the bank's plans said, referring to talks between Mediobanca and Sal. Oppenheim.

The Italian bank is interested in expanding its business advising German midsize companies.

Mediobanca and Sal. Oppenheim declined to comment.

