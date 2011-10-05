PARIS Oct 5 Shares in Dexia (DEXI.BR) rise almost 10 percent on Wednesday as the governments of France and Belgium prepare a rescue plan for the troubled Franco-Belgian financial group.

The stock was trading 9.7 percent higher at 1.106 euros by 0708 GMT.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin told RTL radio on Wednesday that a solution for Dexia could come by Thursday, while Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer told Europe 1 radio that the central banks of France and Belgium would ensure that Dexia had enough liquidity. [ID:nP6E7KC01N] [ID:nP6E7KC01C]

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Alexandria Sage)

((james.regan@thomsonreuters.com; +33 (0)1 49 49 53 84; Reuters Messaging: james.regan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DEXIA/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.