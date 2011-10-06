PARIS Oct 6 Rallye, the majority shareholder in
French food retailer Casino said on Thursday that it
had increased its holding in GPA, the parent company of
Brazilian supermarket chain Pao de Acucar .
It acquired preferred shares, American Depositary Receipts
and call options that will give it a potential holding of 5
percent of GPA's share capital, Rallye said.
Rallye said it had acquired 0.6 million preferred shares or
ADRs as well as 5 million call options allowing it to acquire 5
million ADRs.
Together, Rallye and Casino now have a potential holding of
48.1 percent of GPA's share capital, the company said in a
statement.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent and
Helen Massy-Beresford)