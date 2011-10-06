PARIS Oct 6 Rallye, the majority shareholder in French food retailer Casino said on Thursday that it had increased its holding in GPA, the parent company of Brazilian supermarket chain Pao de Acucar .

It acquired preferred shares, American Depositary Receipts and call options that will give it a potential holding of 5 percent of GPA's share capital, Rallye said.

Rallye said it had acquired 0.6 million preferred shares or ADRs as well as 5 million call options allowing it to acquire 5 million ADRs.

Together, Rallye and Casino now have a potential holding of 48.1 percent of GPA's share capital, the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Helen Massy-Beresford)